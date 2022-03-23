Short-form videos can eliminate unnecessary meetings 

Whether you’re in the office full time or still working remotely, one thing is certain: There are too many meetings.

However, many business leaders are trying a new strategy of using short-from video to effectively influence and bring people together around an idea—or encourage collaboration across functions and departments—and get consensus and buy-in without requiring yet another meeting, Fast Company reports.

Imagine getting your ideas—all the thoughts that you’d want to share if you were getting folks together—out and onto paper. Then, making a short video presentation. Then distribute via email or Slack or whatever channel your collaborators use.

There are two main types of short-form videos. A four-minute video can be used to update employees on the status of important projects. A shorter, two-minute video can be used to introduce a topic and request feedback from your company’s teams.

