Shooting range, warehouse going before Planning Commission on Monday

Plans for a national firearms retailer to open at the Greens at Millerville will go before the Planning Commission on Monday.

Shoot Point Blank plans to build a 15,000-square-foot store and range at the Greens at Millerville, Windy Gladney’s mixed-use development at Millerville Road and Interstate 12, according to documents submitted to city-parish planning officials.

The store and range will be located on the nearly 2-acre site adjacent to the new Richards Honda dealership. The site includes a portion of the 15-acre parcel Buc-ee’s had under contract several years ago, before the Texas-based gas station chain pulled out of the deal in late 2016.

In December, the Metro Council rezoned some 57 acres at the Greens for PUD use, which would allow the gun store, along with a planned educational center and club, to move forward with building at the site.

The Planning Commission is also set to consider rezonings for a lot on Jefferson Highway.

One request calls for a long-vacant lot on Jefferson Highway, near Jefferson United Methodist Church—at 10225 Jefferson Highway—to be rezoned from residential to light commercial use so that the land may be developed for a small shopping center.

Among the larger items for consideration include a request to rezone nearly 37 acres on Pecue Lane. Craig Corie of Baton Rouge-based consulting engineering firm Monroe & Corie applied for the rezoning from heavy commercial use to commercial warehousing use.

The meeting, which starts at 5 p.m., is via video conference and available for viewing at www.brla.gov, on Metro 21 (Cox Channel 21) and on the City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge Facebook page via Facebook Live. See the full agenda.