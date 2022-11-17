Sherwood Pointe shopping center sells for $1.6M

The Sherwood Pointe shopping center on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

AZROCK Investments LLC sold the row of red-brick storefronts, having originally purchased the property for $1.57 million in 2004. Based in New Orleans, the LLC is owned and managed by Fred Vandenburgh, according to the company’s business filing with the Louisiana secretary of state.

The new owner is Gonzales-based WGG 138 LLC, whose members are listed as Henry Wong, Wu Gao and Feng Gao. WGG’s officers could not be reached for this story.