Shell’s Zydeco pipeline expected to be back in operation this week 

Shell’s Zydeco crude pipeline is expected to restart this week after it was taken offline in April, according to market intelligence firm Argus.

The pipeline—a key conduit for crude oil shipped from the Houston area to Louisiana—has been shut down after a leak was detected in the Intracoastal Waterway, east of the Sabine River, Reuters reports. The pipeline transports 250,000 barrels per day.

Excavation of the underwater section of pipe that leaked is nearly complete, the Coast Guard told Argus. The Coast Guard is putting a barrier around that section of the pipeline so that it can be exposed and repaired. Argus has the full story.

