Shell Project BlueCat expansion elevates Port Allen to No. 1

Shell Catalysts & Technologies has completed Project BlueCAT, a $121 million expansion that gives its Port Allen facility a second world-leading title. Already recognized as the world’s largest refining catalyst plant, it is now also the largest hydrotreating catalyst plant on the planet.

Launched in 2023, the project increases the facility’s manufacturing capacity by 15,000 tons per year, positioning Shell to meet growing global demand for high-performance catalysts.

These catalysts play a critical role in reducing the energy intensity of refining processes and are used in the production of everything from sustainable aviation fuel and biofuels to medical devices and footwear.

The expansion also enables the facility to produce a wider variety of catalysts, reinforcing Shell’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable technologies. Hydrotreating, the focus of the new production line, is a key process that removes sulfur and nitrogen contaminants from refinery products—resulting in cleaner-burning diesel and gasoline.

Early-phase construction and detailed production design began in 2023. Baton Rouge-based Turner Industries played a major role in the project, designing, assembling, and installing the modules that make up nearly the entire BlueCAT expansion.

A celebration of the project’s completion is planned for tomorrow.