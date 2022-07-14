Shaw Center water leak temporarily closes LSU Museum of Art, Tsunami Sushi 

A water leak on the top level of the Shaw Center for the Arts earlier this week forced Tsunami Sushi and the LSU Museum of Art to close Wednesday, WBRZ-TV reports.

Museum director Daniel Stetson says the leak damaged the ceilings, floors, walls and cabinetry in four different galleries. Two new exhibits that were set to open today had to be postponed, but Stetson says no art was damaged.

Tsunami Sushi posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant would be closed Wednesday and today, but for diners to check back on Friday. The rest of the building’s tenants were not affected.

WBRZ-TV has more about the water damage at the Shaw Center.