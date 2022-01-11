Several downtown projects nearing finish line

Several downtown renovations and new construction projects that were delayed due to COVID-related supply and labor shortages are now nearing completion, project managers announced at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting.
Renovations to the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, including adding 2,000 square feet to the theater’s lobby, are scheduled to be mostly completed by the first event of the season, a Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra performance on Jan. 27. The grand opening is scheduled for February, says Lisa Nice, project architect with Post Architects.
The first three residential floors of I and II Rivermark Centre, the new name for the renovated Chase Towers, are set to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2022, says Gary Black, leasing and property manager at Wampold Companies. All residential units, the first floor and the rooftop are planned to be completed by the end of 2022.
Newly painted crosswalks at four intersections on 3rd Street are scheduled for completion by the end of the month, DDD interim director Gabe Vicknair says.
Other items discussed at today’s DDD meeting:
- Chelsea’s Live will open in 1010 Nic for its first live music shows this Friday and Saturday.
- Visit Baton Rouge launched its survey on Jan. 3 to assess Baton Rouge as a tourist destination, says Karron Alford, director of marketing and technology. The survey will allow VBR to have a better idea of what the community, customers and stakeholders feel the city needs to do to become more attractive to visitors.
- Emergent Method has finalized the DDD executive director job description and is now finalizing a search committee.
- BRAF is conducting an additional assessment of 25 sculptures in the downtown area. The foundation is currently in the process of waiting for approval from the Metro Council to start restoring nine of the works, says Sarah Gardner, project manager of civic leadership initiatives at the foundation.