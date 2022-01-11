Several downtown projects nearing finish line

Several downtown renovations and new construction projects that were delayed due to COVID-related supply and labor shortages are now nearing completion, project managers announced at this morning’s Downtown Development District meeting.

Renovations to the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, including adding 2,000 square feet to the theater’s lobby, are scheduled to be mostly completed by the first event of the season, a Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra performance on Jan. 27. The grand opening is scheduled for February, says Lisa Nice, project architect with Post Architects.

The first three residential floors of I and II Rivermark Centre, the new name for the renovated Chase Towers, are set to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2022, says Gary Black, leasing and property manager at Wampold Companies. All residential units, the first floor and the rooftop are planned to be completed by the end of 2022.

Newly painted crosswalks at four intersections on 3rd Street are scheduled for completion by the end of the month, DDD interim director Gabe Vicknair says.

