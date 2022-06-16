Seven ways to financially prepare for a recession 

Inflation is at a 40-year high. Interest rates are rising. The stock market is taking investors on a roller-coaster ride with terrifying drops. And now there is talk that we may be in a recession, or one is inevitable.
It’s normal to be fearful, but what you shouldn’t do is make moves based on recessionary fears that can put you in a worse position financially, especially because recessions last 11 months on average, The Washington Post reports.
Here are seven tips to protect yourself whether a recession is coming or not.
- Don’t be afraid of a bear market. In the long run, slow and steady stock-buying easily beats trying to time market dips, experts say
- Don’t try to time the market. A lot of folks may want to get out of the stock market or reduce what they’re investing until things get better, but it’s impossible to know the best time to get out and when to jump back in and the economy is not in a recession at this moment.
- Get rid of your credit card debt. Now.
- Stockpile savings. Save while you have the extra money because a recession can quickly change your circumstances.
- Establish a backup to your emergency fund. In addition to having a recession rainy-day fund, determine where you might go for additional funds if you need them in a pinch.
- Don’t underestimate the power of having bonds in your retirement portfolio. Typically when stocks are down, bonds balance out your stock holdings. Bond prices have been hit as well, but in previous recessions they have held up better than nearly any other market segment,
- Get a side gig. Many employers are begging for workers. Read the full story, which has more details for how to take action based on this advice.