Seven flood zone developments go before Planning Commission tonight

Seven planned developments, all at least partially in a flood zone, will go before the Baton Rouge Planning Commission tonight. Only one has been recommended for denial by the planning staff.

The items include 19822 Hoo Shoo Too Road—which was recommended for denial— Woodhill Subdivision, a development on Hooper Road, Belle Arbor subdivision, residential additions to Willow Grove, Lake Villas Crossing and the Hammond Heights subdivision.

The Hooper Road development and Belle Arbor subdivision each are about 95% in the flood zone.

Some developments, including Woodhill and Belle Arbor, have drawn complaints and questions from nearby neighbors and concerned residents. Most recently, the Baton Rouge Sierra Club criticized the continued development within parish flood zones.

“The size of these projects varies, but they each represent a reduction in the natural floodplain’s capacity to hold water, and displace costs onto the taxpayers for attempting to deal with individual and cumulative impacts,” says Angelle Bradford, a Baton Rouge Sierra Club executive committee member.

The Hoo Shoo Too Road rezoning item was recommended for denial due to its current zoning of Agricultural/Rural being more consistent with the development pattern off the surrounding area, according to the planning staff’s report.

Of the items, Lake Villas Crossing and Hammon Heights need only commission approval and would not have to go before the Metro Council.