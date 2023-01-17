Sequitur Consulting moving into larger space to accommodate growth

Local firm Sequitur Consulting is moving from the Wrenwood Office Park on Jefferson Highway to The Exchange @ Jefferson, near Airline Highway.

Sequitur CEO Beverly Haydel says she was drawn to move her business and rent a larger, newly constructed space to accommodate client growth and what is shaping up to be a busy election season.

“Our business is growing and we’re going to have more people in and out of the office, so it was a priority for us this year to have a bigger, nicer space,” Haydel says, noting that the new office has a larger conference room and several empty offices for potential future staff expansion.

Haydel, a 2022 Business Report Influential Women in Business honoree, says the firm’s business is split between state lobbying clients and strategic planning and policy development projects. She founded the company in 2017.

She filed an application for occupancy of the new space this week with the city-parish and hopes to be fully moved into the new 2,000-square-foot space—developed by Nick FaKouri—by the end of next week.