Sense of community key in luring young professionals to Baton Rouge  

Jeremy Beyt has house shopped in many different cities. His appetite for innovation has often pulled him toward coastal hubs typically seen as exclusive epicenters on the cutting edge—places like New York City or the San Francisco Bay area.

He calls it a fear of missing out.

“I always want to be everywhere,” he says. “I’ve had one foot out the door many times.”

But sometime around the end of the pandemic, Beyt says a conversation with a friend helped change his thinking. He was talking to Kenny Nguyen, whom he co-founded the local creative and tech agency ThreeSixtyEight and its Assembly Required speaker series with. The pair got on the topic of native retention in Louisiana, and how many of the people who grow up here and choose to stay here tend to do so because it’s where their families are.

“The conversation went to a place where we said, ‘What’s wrong with that? Why is that something we’re ashamed of? Why do we feel like we have to trade family for opportunity?’”

Beyt believes that in order for Baton Rouge to thrive, its denizens must break from the idea that exciting work is limited to certain loci. While those coastal meccas will never lose their mythic status, he says they have a problem you won’t find in Baton Rouge, one that may even make this city a more “fertile” environment for the innovation minded: Those coastal hubs have been hubs for a long time, and they’re getting saturated.

Rachel Eggie owns Eggie Salon Studio, which splashed onto the local hair scene in 2020 with its first brick-and-mortar on Goodwood Boulevard. Eggie had a vision to bring a hair experience the city hadn’t seen before, and its stylish interior—with arched entryways and Italian marble floors—isn’t the only reason she hopes clients return. Her brand rests on two main pillars: rigorous technical training for her onboarding staff, and a continuous intonation with the latest methods and trends in hairstyling.

Eggie herself is a prime example of the pull Baton Rouge exerts on its natives. After graduating from LSU, she studied cosmetology at the Aveda Institute of Houston and then found employment in that city at the renowned Therapy Hair Studio.

“I learned so much and quickly built a clientele. But I was aware that if I continued growing, it would be difficult to come home,” she says. “I felt called to build a community in Baton Rouge where people not only wanted to come and enjoy, but also to work and grow.”

This idea of community has a significant power in Baton Rouge. It’s often cited as a chief reason for coming home by the “boomerangs” who begin their careers elsewhere and return to Baton Rouge.

