Sens. Kennedy, Cassidy propose bill to require two Gulf lease sales a year

Louisiana’s U.S. senators are spearheading an attempt to require the federal government to hold two lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico each year—a move the senators say would protect jobs and secure conservation funding.

Sen. John Kennedy introduced the bill Tuesday. The Conservation Funding Protection Act lists five other Republican senators as co-sponsors: fellow Louisianan Bill Cassidy, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn from Texas and Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker from Mississippi, according to The Daily Advertiser.

The bill would require at least two area-wide lease sales each year on available land in the western and central portions of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Department of Interior is currently required by the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to schedule lease sales for the Outer Continental Shelf—the submerged land in the Gulf—but it does not have a set number of required sales for the department to hold. It would keep all other environmental regulations the same.

Healthy Gulf, a group dedicated to preservation and restoration in the Gulf of Mexico region, says the bill is an attempt by oil companies to buy oil leases in the Gulf while prices are low.

The senators, however, argue that the bill would ensure funding for their states’ coastal restoration projects. As part of the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi receive a share of the money collected in lease sales for coastal restoration. Read the full story.