Senior residential facility under construction on Joor Road

Central Guest House Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, a skilled-nursing and long-term care facility, is scheduled to open in May 2023 on Joor Road, across from Zoar Baptist Church.

The 170-unit facility for seniors will include a memory care neighborhood for residents with dementia, as well as rehabilitation and hospice care. The facility will feature amenities such as beauty salon services, recreational activities, and hydration and dietary services, in addition to the medical treatments and therapies offered by health care professionals.

According to construction records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office, Ratcliff Construction Company LLC is the contractor, and the facility cost $19.5 million to build.

The owner and operator of Central Guest House is Plantation Management Company LLC, which also operates The Guest House on the corner of Florida Boulevard and Sharp Lane.