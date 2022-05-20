Senate wants final say on future picks for State Police, Civil Service commissions

Louisiana lawmakers have advanced two proposed constitutional amendments that would give the Senate more power over gubernatorial appointments to the State Police Commission and Civil Service Commission, Louisiana Illuminator reports..

Senate Bill 75 and Senate Bill 160, both sponsored by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, would amend the Louisiana Constitution to require Senate confirmation of anyone the governor appoints to the State Police and Civil Service commissions, respectively. Both bills advanced unopposed from the Committee on House and Governmental Affairs.

The State Police Commission is an independent civil service board for state troopers. It is the final authority on personnel matters of the Louisiana State Police. It has the power to reinstate troopers who are fired from the job and reject the findings of internal affairs investigations. The governor appoints six of the commission members; troopers select the seventh among fellow officers.

The State Civil Service Commission is a seven-member board with exclusive and final authority on all personnel matters concerning most other full-time state employees. It creates workplace rules, job qualifications and training standards and hears complaints and appeals from state agencies and employees, among other duties.

The Civil Service Commission also has the power to overturn employee terminations and other actions taken by state agency heads. The governor appoints six commissioners, while the seventh is an employee representative that state workers elect.

Fields’ bills next head to the House floor for consideration, where approval is needed from two-thirds of the representatives. If passed, voters would consider the amendments in November. Read the full story.