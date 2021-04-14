Sen. Kennedy joins bill making it easier to export LNG

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recently joined in introducing the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act to remove regulatory bottlenecks that hamper the liquefied natural gas trade, the Ouachita Citizen reports.

The review process for an application to export LNG to non-Free Trade Agreement countries can take years. “We should make it easier, not harder, to export American LNG to countries that need it,” Kennedy says.

The Natural Gas Export Expansion Act would amend the Natural Gas Act to expedite non-FTA export permits. This would ensure applications for exporting LNG to certain non-FTA countries would be treated the same as applications for export to FTA countries.

Despite the pandemic, American LNG exports reached all-time highs in November and December 2020, and the U.S. remains a net exporter of natural gas. The U.S. also exported LNG to a record 38 countries. Read the full story.

