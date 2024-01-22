Sen. Bill Cassidy is co-teaching an LSU course this semester

A seminar course co-taught by Sen. Bill Cassidy is being offered by LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business this semester.

The course, which is also co-taught by Department of Public Administration Chair Roy Heidelberg, is titled “Special Topics: Ethics and Regulation of Artificial Intelligence.” It explores ethical and moral concerns associated with the use of AI, with a goal of offering students a practical learning opportunity to consider what it would take to regulate such a unique field of technologies.

The class meets once per week and has been made available for both undergraduate and graduate credit.

“Sen. Bill Cassidy is a leader in the federal efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, and he will bring a unique and rare perspective to the classroom,” Heidelberg says. “By combining the philosophical and ethical concerns of AI with the urgent need to address its implementation, students will be given an exceptional opportunity to combine theory and practice.”