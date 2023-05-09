Sempra might delay investment decision for Cameron LNG facility 

Sempra Infrastructure could delay its final investment decision to expand the Cameron LNG facility in Louisiana in an effort to avoid further impacts from a mounting labor and supply crunch for projects on the Gulf Coast, reports Natural Gas Intelligence.

The LNG infrastructure unit of San Diego-based Sempra had been targeting the completion of a competitive front-end engineering and design process sometime this summer. Management said a final investment decision would soon follow as Sempra has already formed equity and offtake agreements with partners in the first phase.

However, CEO Justin Bird told analysts during a first-quarter call last week that the process may be extended as cost headwinds stack up for Gulf Coast projects. Read the entire story.