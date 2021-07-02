‘Selfie museum’ coming to Baton Rouge

A “selfie museum” is moving into the St. George Square Shopping Center on Perkins Road, near Potwin Drive.

Art Buzz Studios LLC recently closed on a permit to occupy a 2,460-square-foot suite, which was formerly part of a gym.

Over the past few years, selfie museums have become a trend nationally. Generally, they are a type of art gallery or installation designed to provide a setting for visitors to pose in photographs to be posted on social media sites, such as Instagram. They typically feature colorful backdrops, oversize props and optical illusions.

Some other examples of selfie museums throughout the U.S. include the Color Factory, the Museum of Ice Cream and the Museum of Pizza.

It’s unclear whether this museum will be a pop-up or permanent, as Daily Report was unable to reach Erika Joseph, manager of Art Buzz Studios LLC, prior to this morning’s deadline.