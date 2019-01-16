Self-analysis: Community health centers had big economic impact in 2017

Louisiana community health-care centers generated a $653 million economic impact in 2017, according to a new report released by the Louisiana Primary Care Association.

The report, conducted by Boston-based-nonprofit Capital Link, got to that figure by adding $352 million in direct health center spending with another $301 million spent in the community.

The report goes on to state the centers also saved the Medicaid program some $580 million and the overall healthcare system more than $800 million. The centers employ nearly 3,000 and contribute to over 2,000 other jobs in the community.

Read the full report.