Seems baby boomers can’t put down their phones either 

Too much screen time is something we usually associate with children and teens spending hours watching YouTube or playing video games, but there is another demographic that is struggling with putting down their devices: Baby boomers.

As The Washington Post reports, smartphones came into boomers’ lives late, but they were quickly won over.

Now some of their children say they are hooked, staring at their screens constantly, even when they should be paying attention to their own grandchildren. Two-thirds of boomers own a smartphone and about 6 in 10 are on social media, according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey.

The Washington Post asked more than 100 millennials and Gen Xers about their parents’ phone habits. Around half said their parents are good about not being on their phones too much and being present in the moment—frequently because they are not tech savvy or are still using flip phones. The rest, however, are absorbed in their devices.

