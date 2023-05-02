See why Louisiana ranks last on ‘U.S. News’ list of best states

Louisiana takes its familiar place at the bottom of a “good” list, ranking 50th in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of “best” states released today.

The report attempts to show how each of the 50 U.S. states ranks in 71 metrics across eight categories. The categories were weighted based on survey data that indicates how much people prioritize each subject.

Louisiana’s economy ranks last overall. Under that category, the state ranks 50th for growth, 44th for business environment and 36th for employment.

The state was in the middle of the pack for its unemployment rate (30th) while having a low tax burden (21st) and solid job growth (27th). But the rankings for labor force participation (42nd), net migration and growth of young population (46th), GDP growth (50th), hosting top company headquarters (41st), venture capital (46th) and patent creation rate (46th) helped bring down the economic ranking.

Here’s how Louisiana did in the other seven categories:

Crime and corrections—50th

Education—46th

Fiscal stability—38th

Health care—45th

Infrastructure—49th

Natural environment—49th

Opportunity—48th

Utah was ranked the top state overall, followed by Washington, Idaho, Nebraska and Minnesota. The other states near the bottom, starting from 49th, are Alaska, Mississippi, New Mexico, West Virginia and Arkansas.

Read more here.