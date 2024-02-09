See who won last night’s PitchBR investment prize

Wonder Clothing, a brand aiming to bridge the gap between designer fashion and minimalist streetwear, took home the latest $1,000 investment prize from PitchBR.

PitchBR is a program of Nexus Louisiana that gives Louisiana entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their businesses in front of a live audience and a panel of judges.

Last night’s competition took place at Red Stick Social in Mid City and featured three startup companies made up of college-aged entrepreneurs: Oak Ridge, When & Wear and Wonder Clothing.

To qualify for PitchBR, companies must be based in Louisiana and must have received less than $1 million in total investment to date. Since 2016, over 50 companies have participated in the program, including ASAP (formerly Waitr).