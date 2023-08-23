See who will manage the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery

ExxonMobil on Tuesday named a new manager for the company’s Baton Rouge Refinery.

Effective Sept. 1, Regina Davis, will oversee the refinery at the ExxonMobil Product Solutions Complex on Scenic Highway. Davis replaces David Oldreive, who has held the position since 2021.

A Louisiana native, Davis previously worked as a process contact engineer in ExxonMobil’s refinery in Chalmette from 1999 to 2008, and at various other refineries. Most recently, starting in 2017, she was the technical manager of the company’s Strathcona Refinery in Edmonton, Alberta.

“I am eager to return to the rich and vibrant culture in Louisiana and to champion the many education and workforce development efforts that ExxonMobil supports,” Davis says in a prepared statement.