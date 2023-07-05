See who America’s top-paid CEOs were in 2022 and how much they made

Nine CEOs of publicly traded U.S. companies made more than $100 million in 2022, The Wall Street Journal reports in its latest rundown of the country’s highest-paid executives.

The highest-paid CEO was Stephen Schwarzman of private equity giant Blackstone, who took home $253 million last year, according to analytics firm C-Suite Comp. Schwarzman beat out Sundar Pichai, who runs Google parent Alphabet and received a pay package of $226 million.

However, CEO pay packages at the top echelon don’t always reflect the company’s valuation, WSJ reports. The chief executives of Hertz, Peloton and Pinterest all earned more than $100 million in 2022, topping almost every CEO in the S&P 500 including Apple’s Tim Cook, who made $99 million.

Six of the 10 highest-paid CEOs last year ran companies that weren’t in the S&P 500. Read the full story.