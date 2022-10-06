See which officials are given early access to LSU season tickets

Among the perks provided to select Louisiana officials—elected and appointed—is early access to buy season tickets ahead of the general public for LSU sports. For premium seats at Tiger Stadium, they are allowed to bypass a wait list.

On top of that, the majority of these officials are given early access to acquire parking passes for football and basketball seasons. The spots are often in high demand and frequently sell out for the most popular football games.

Current and former elected officials have used their campaign funds to pay for tickets to sporting events. The practice is not illegal, but it has raised ethical questions regarding the purpose of these purchases. See the list of who gets priority for LSU tickets from Louisiana Illuminator.