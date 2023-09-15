See which new subdivisions go before the Planning Commission on Monday

The Planning Commission on Monday afternoon will consider two new large subdivisions that local developers are proposing off Old Scenic Highway.

Keystone Square is proposed near its intersection with Groom Road as a nearly 337-acre subdivision with 1,033 residential lots. It’s being developed by local developer Kevin Nguyen and his company, America Homeland.

The proposed Trivento subdivision will also go before the Planning Commission for approval. The Planning Commission originally denied this development’s plans in August 2021, but the revised plans for the subdivision were approved in January 2022. In July, developer Arthur Lancaster purchased the 346-acre property—also on Groom Road—for $2.75 million.

Current plans for the property dictate that the subdivision will comprise nearly 1,120 residential lots and 72 common area tracts.

The Planning Commission will also consider a proposed expansion of Crescent Crown’s distribution warehouse. According to a Planning Department staff report, the alcohol distribution company plans to build a 117,000-square-foot addition to its existing facilities on Tom Drive.

The Planning Commission meets at 5 p.m. on Monday. See the full agenda.