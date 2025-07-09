See which local homebuilders are among the nation’s leaders

Several Louisiana-based homebuilders are among the nation’s leaders in single-family closings.

The five highest-producing builders remained unchanged from 2023, with D.R. Horton leading the way for the 23rd consecutive year, closing 93,311 homes for a 13.6% market share. It was the fourth straight year the company surpassed a 10% share. D.R. Horton, which currently has homes for sale in nearly a dozen communities across the Capital Region, reported about $33.8 billion in gross revenue for 2024.

Denham Springs-based DSLD Homes ranked No. 24 with 4,116 closings, up from No. 28 in 2023, and reported $1.1 billion in revenue, according to a list by Builder magazine. DSLD Homes was Business Report’s 2019 Company of the Year.

Lafayette-based Manuel Builders came in at No. 151 with 304 closings, while Shreveport’s United Built Homes ranked No. 155 with 301 closings.

The nation’s top 10 builders captured a record 44.7% share of all new U.S. single-family home closings in 2024, up 2.4 percentage points from 2023, according to the National Association of Home Builders. It marks the highest share ever recorded since NAHB began tracking Builder magazine data in 1989.

