See which chemical companies earned ‘Best in Louisiana’ awards for safety  

The Louisiana Chemical Association LCA has announced its annual “Best in Louisiana” SAFE awards recipients, reports L’Observateur. Recipients are recognized for their outstanding commitment to employee and process safety, as well as environmental stewardship.

The SAFE program, which stands for Serious About Fostering Excellence, is designed to help facilities and organizations evaluate, monitor and continuously improve both environmental performance and process and personnel safety. SAFE is an ongoing program of the LCA administered by the LCA Safety & Health Committee.

The program uses 13 criteria each year to evaluate member performances and present top achievers with either “Best in Louisiana” or “Most Improved” awards in each class. Organizations are divided into four classes based on the number of employees. See the full list of winners.

