See which Baton Rouge restaurants are open on Christmas Day 

Give yourself a gift this Christmas: a break. These Baton Rouge restaurants are open to serve you and your family on Christmas Day. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time, as many popular restaurants are already booked up.
- Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine on Sherwood Forest Boulevard will serve its normal menu 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Stray from the traditional American holiday fixings with authentic Indian cuisine, whether it’s tandoori shrimp, lobster masala, mango lassi or wada.
- The Gregory on Third Street will also have its full menu on Christmas, featuring redfish, chicken piccata and charcuterie. See the menu and make a reservation here. The Gregory will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight on Christmas. It’s located at 150 3rd St.
- Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar at the Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard will open at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast with its regular menu.
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse will be open and serving its full menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Enjoy a hand-cut steak or seafood, surrounded by family. Be sure to make a reservation ahead of time.
