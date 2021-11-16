See which Baton Rouge restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving is next week, so if you haven’t started planning yet, it’s time to think about what will be on your table. Why not take the stress out of preparing a family meal with some dishes, desserts and sides from local restaurants?

Here are a few of the many places in Baton Rouge offering special Thanksgiving menu items you can order to pick up right before your family comes for dinner:

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

Known for its competition-style barbecue, BRQ has all the best meats for your Thanksgiving spread. On the Thanksgiving menu, you can choose from a smoked whole turkey, a classic herb-roasted turkey or a smoked ham with honey apple cider brown sugar glaze. Each item promises to feed eight to 10 people at your table. If you need sides, too, BRQ has you covered with all the fixings. You can check out the full menu here. Be sure to get your order in before Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine

Mestizo is offering a unique twist on the classic Thanksgiving dinner. Although Mestizo usually serves Mexican food, the Thanksgiving menu is pretty traditional but surprisingly healthy. Most of the options offered are keto-friendly so you won’t feel too guilty going back for seconds. You can order a family meal for four that includes a 5-pound boneless turkey breast, a pint of turkey gravy (keto-friendly), two sides and four dinner rolls or four keto muffins. Most of the sides on the menu are keto friendly, but there are also some regular choices like carrot souffle and scalloped potatoes. There are also keto cheesecakes and other cakes for dessert. And, of course, don’t forget the margaritas by the gallon or a half-gallon. Check out the full menu on Mestizo’s Instagram.

City Pork Catering and Events

City Pork has a large selection of a la carte sides you can pair with any choice of protein. The three protein choices are a smoked turkey breast, a half smoked brisket and a whole smoked brisket. If you’re looking for a whole meal, there are four packages to choose from. The packages vary in size, but all come with a protein and a choice of two half-pan sides. The packages range from $99-$159. Fill out your order form by this Wednesday, Nov. 17, at noon.

Bergeron’s City Market

Bergeron’s has a full Thanksgiving menu that doesn’t leave any holiday dish behind. Whatever you need for your Thanksgiving table, Bergeron’s has it on its special menu. From appetizers to soups to entrees and sides, you can mix and match any item. The menu order form includes all the items and their prices and descriptions. Start your order form now because the deadline is this Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Rocca Pizzeria

Surprisingly, Rocca Pizzeria does not include pizza pies on its Thanksgiving menu. Instead, there’s turkey, gravy and some unique side pairings. You can get an entire family meal that includes a whole turkey, gravy, seven sides and a pumpkin pie for $300. If you’re just looking for the bird, try the turkey and pie deal for $150 that includes a whole turkey, gravy, pecan pie and whipped cream. While Rocca has some typical Thanksgiving sides, there are also some unique ones like roasted rainbow carrots, stewed cranberries and figs, and savory pull-apart bread. Check out their holiday menu here and order before Friday, Nov. 19.

