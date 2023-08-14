See which Baton Rouge employers made national list of best workplaces 

Raising Cane’s and the Louisiana state government are ranked among the nation’s 500 best large employers, according to Forbes’ annual list, coming in at Nos. 261 and 335, respectively.

The survey, a partnership between Statista and Forbes, polled 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees, with the goal of determining the best companies to work for. According to Forbes, participants were asked whether they would recommend their current employers to friends and family, using a scale of zero to 10, and to cite any other employer they would recommend.

Raising Cane’s and the state were the only Louisiana employers to make the list. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Houston Methodist and the Mayo Clinic topped the list. See the list from Forbes.