See which Baton Rouge company just made the list of the country’s fastest-growing firms

Baton Rouge-based 365 Labs is one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, according to Inc. magazine.

The software company ranks 45th among companies in the Southeast, with 519% growth from 2019 to 2021. The company also ranked highest among the five Louisiana firms to make this year’s list.

Mohit ‘Mo’ Vij, president and CEO of 365Labs, said in an announcement that being recognized by Inc. is a reflection of the team’s commitment.

The company, which launched its first product in 2021, ranked third on last year’s LSU100 list, which ranks the fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or led companies.

