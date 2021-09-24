See where your favorite brand of toilet paper stacks up when it comes to sustainability 

Soft, quilted, strong and plush are all familiar adjectives from the supermarket aisle, but they have no role in the Natural Resources Defense Council’s annual toilet paper scorecard, which uses environmental yardsticks to judge 44 top brands of bathroom tissue, according to Axios.

Consumers who pick their toilet paper or other products based on their green credibility will be troubled to learn that the NRDC’s latest “Issue With Tissue” report found the nation’s largest tissue makers largely failing to offer sustainably made products that don’t come from clear-cut forests.

Kimberly-Clark now offers a product made from 100% recycled content online to consumers, but still makes most of its flagship consumer brands entirely from virgin forest fiber. Procter & Gamble actually increased the volume of forest fiber from Canada this past year.

Read the full story from Axios, and see the NRDC report here.

See where your favorite brand stacks up on the NRDC chart below: