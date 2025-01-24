See what’s moving into the former site of The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive

Prominent Baton Rouge injury attorney Gordon McKernan and local restaurateur Ozzie Fernandez are partnering to bring Court to Table, a new bar, restaurant and pickleball concept, to the former site of The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive.

Fernandez tells Daily Report that Court to Table will feature 11 pickleball courts—six indoor and five outdoor—as well as two bars, a restaurant serving “elevated bar food,” a private event space, indoor and outdoor stages for live music and a sizable courtyard for outdoor activities like cornhole and other yard games.

According to Fernandez, the former site of The Shed BBQ was attractive for a number of reasons.

“It was a combination of the high level of traffic in that area, the proximity to residential neighborhoods and, of course, the proximity to LSU,” he says.

Court to Table is slated to open in late spring or early summer.

Fernandez is the owner of Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Lit Pizza and Rocca Pizzeria. The other partners behind Court to Table are Bob Barton, Clay Furr and Destin Thibodeaux.

The Shed BBQ, a popular dining stop for beach-bound travelers in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, opened its Baton Rouge location in June 2022. The restaurant closed in December 2023, just a year and a half after opening. At the time, managing partners Francesco and Deborah Ciccone told Daily Report that they were retired and were no longer interested in maintaining the eatery.

Before The Shed BBQ opened up shop, the property was home to The Oasis, a bar, restaurant and beach volleyball concept.