See what’s moved into the former Velvet Cactus on Old Hammond Highway

The former home of The Velvet Cactus near the intersection of Jefferson and Old Hammond highways has a new tenant: The Patio Tex-Mex Fusion.

According to co-owner Sonny Suansawang, The Patio quietly opened last week. While the restaurant is currently serving food, it’s still waiting to receive its liquor license from the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and thus cannot yet sell alcohol.

A grand opening celebration will take place once The Patio’s liquor license has been acquired. Suansawang says that’s likely to happen within the next two weeks.

Judah Vedros of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate says Baton Rouge-based Magnolia Restaurant Group holds the lease for the property. According to business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, Magnolia Restaurant Group’s officers are Suansawang, Tien Le and Michael Tran.

The Velvet Cactus closed in December 2022, though a New Orleans location remains in business. At the time, owners Herb Dyer and Rusty White blamed the closure on rising costs “across the board.”

Dyer and White purchased the property in 2012 and opened The Velvet Cactus in 2014.