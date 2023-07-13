See what will replace Freezing Cow in Bluebonnet Village

A new dessert franchise will move into the space formerly occupied by Freezing Cow in the Bluebonnet Village shopping center, according to records.

Iris Nettles registered The Peach Cobbler Factory as a new business with East Baton Rouge in June, using the same address as Freezing Cow, which recently closed. An occupancy permit appears to confirm that information, listing Nettles as the applicant and the same address as on the business registration.

The Peach Cobbler Factory specializes in a variety of cobblers, pairing flavors like peach, strawberry, honey apple, cinnamon praline and sweet potato pecan with ice cream. It also sells cobbler cookies that combine cobbler options atop a large cookie, as well as several varieties of banana pudding.

The shop on Bluebonnet Boulevard will be the Nashville chain’s first location in Baton Rouge.

The company says on its website that shops are coming soon to Hammond, Alexandria, Slidell, Zachary and Jackson. There are three locations with operating hours listed, in New Orleans, Lafayette and Scott.

Neither the local franchisee, The Peach Cobbler Factory’s headquarters, nor the owner of Bluebonnet Village shopping center could not be reached for comment by this afternoon’s deadline.