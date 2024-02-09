See what the new owner has planned for Maxwell’s Market on Corporate

After 23 years, the Maxwell’s Market on Corporate Boulevard, across from the Towne Center, quietly changed hands last summer.

While the deal went relatively unnoticed, the transition for new owner Matthew Landry to take over the location from the Lewis family was planned for a few years. Landry was acquainted with the Lewis family during childhood, and grew up to pursue his passion for food and customer services through restaurants.

Landry was working with The Chimes restaurant group with aspirations to open his own restaurant one day when Lewis’ son approached him about possibly taking over the specialty market and deli.

“I wanted to own a restaurant, but now I own something better,” Landry says.

He worked at the store for more than a year to transition into the position and they finalized the deal in early 2023, with Landry effectively in charge by late May.

“I wanted to keep the brand name—Maxwell’s Market—around to honor Ron [Lewis] and the work he put in,” Landry says.

The Maxwell’s Market brand has shifted over the past year as its founders move toward retirement. Besides selling the Corporate Boulevard location to Landry, they also closed the Maxwell’s Market off of Highland Road last month. Ron Lewis still maintains the Perkins Road location with a partner, Landry says.

Since taking ownership of the Corporate Boulevard location, Landry has boosted the grocery’s manpower by doubling the staff and has been increasing the store’s inventory levels.

He’s also put a few new items on the shelves—such as the foot-long cow femur in the meat cooler labeled “For the big dogs—$10,” and his grandmother’s chilled peanut butter pie.

“I put out ‘Matthew’s Maw Maw’s peanut butter pie’ and we sold 40 at Thanksgiving without anyone having tried it before,” he says. “At Christmas, we sold over 100.”

He recently partnered with Cannata’s Family Market, a family-owned specialty grocer in Houma, to sell its king cakes in Baton Rouge.

He is also expanding the grocery’s hours. Starting early March, the specialty deli will be open seven days a week. The market had started closing on Sundays in fall 2021 because of staffing challenges following the pandemic.

“I’m shaking the old lady back to life,” Landry says.