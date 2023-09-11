See what research milestone LSU just surpassed

LSU has surpassed $400 million in research activity across the university’s multiple disciplines including investments in agriculture, biomedicine, coastal sciences and engineering, defense and energy.

The push to grow the number of research projects and funding at the university is part of LSU President William Tate’s Scholarship First Agenda, which he launched when he took on the role in 2021.

The university reported a record $428 million going into research in fiscal year 2022, a 16% increase over the previous year. Over the past five years, LSU’s research activity fluctuated between $350 million and $368 million.

Programs like the LSU AgCenter’s Healthy Communities and High Obesity Program, LSU Superfund’s research into local pollution and the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation’s partnerships with Shell and ExxonMobil have received federal funding, which accounts for much of the $428 million in activity across the university’s five research campuses—the flagship campus, the LSU AgCenter and LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, plus LSU Health New Orleans and LSU Health Shreveport.

