See what new plans Community Coffee has in store for 2025 

Baton Rouge’s Community Coffee plans to introduce new products, coffee flavors, and education and advocacy efforts this year.

Matt Saurage Sr., board chair for Community Coffee, says one-third of coffee consumers are drinking cold coffee during the day. To appeal to those consumers, Community Coffee will introduce a new way to brew cold coffee in the form of a Keurig cup. Saurage says the product will be released this year during the warmer months.

The company also plans to release new coffee flavors and continue spreading awareness about the importance of coffee research and investment.

Community Coffee is a founding member of World Coffee Research, a research-driven organization focusing on improving coffee’s productivity, quality and climate resilience while supporting farmer livelihoods. Working with the organization, the Baton Rouge coffee powerhouse has developed non-genetically modified hybrid coffee trees that are weather and climate resistant, resulting in an abundance of coffee supply for the future, Saurage says.

Because coffee is not naturally genetically diversified, Community Coffee has been working closely with coffee farmers and scientists to breed coffee trees that can grow in various climates but do not compromise the taste.

“This research does not affect our day-to-day decisions,” Saurage says. “What it does provide is confidence in a future supply of coffee to meet demand. Coffee is America’s favorite beverage. This gives us the ability to make long-term investments in our brand, knowing that we will have coffee in the future and that we will be able to source coffee that meets our expectations for cup quality and flavor.”