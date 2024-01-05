See what job Stephen Waguespack will be doing next

Recent Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack has joined the staff of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced Thursday.

Waguespack, who led the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry for a decade before stepping down last spring to run for governor, will serve as special counsel for the Chamber.

He will be based remotely in Louisiana, with travel to Washignton D.C., and work with the Chamber’s leadership team on special projects related to his areas of expertise, including energy, insurance, legal reform, workforce development, small business issues and state-level advocacy.

Waguespack was unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.

Before taking the helm of LABI as its president and CEO, Waguespack served on the staff of former U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, and worked as a policy director, executive counsel and chief of staff on both the campaign and in the administration of former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal. He also previously worked as an attorney at Jones Walker LLP and served as vice president for the Alpine Group in Washington, D.C.

He finished third in last year’s governor’s race.

