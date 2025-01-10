See the latest rise in unemployment filings in Louisiana

Initial unemployment claims filings are picking up again in Louisiana after dropping some 30% at the very end of last year.

Initial claims spiked 20% for the week ending Jan. 4, as compared to the previous week, according to the latest figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Still, the initial filings, a proxy for layoffs, were nearly 15% lower than what they were at the beginning of 2024.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, dropped 11% to 1,477.

Aside from the fluctuations in initial claim filings, continued claims continued to rise in Louisiana last week, growing 3% from the previous week. Continued claims remain roughly 7% below what they were last year.

See the full report.