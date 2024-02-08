See the latest job gains in the Baton Rouge area 

The Baton Rouge Area gained nearly 12,000 jobs year-over-year between December 2022 and December 2023, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced today.

The monthly economic indicator dashboard, which examines and analyzes the state of the regional economy, also shows the construction sector added 500 jobs this month, continuing its run of sustained job growth. Construction jobs are up more than 30% since the beginning of 2022.

Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence, says the numbers indicate that the “economic rightsizing” the region is experiencing is not impacting current employment. Total unemployment claims remain low across the Capital Region and initial unemployment claims, which can serve as a proxy for layoffs, are the lowest they’ve been in the last four years.

“Baton Rouge job counts continue to grow year-over-year, and national estimates suggest this growth will continue at the local level,” Fitzgerald says in a prepared statement. “After years of an extremely hot labor market in which there were often tens of thousands more job postings than unemployed workers, the region is finally seeing its ratio.”

Other key findings from this month’s dashboard:

Jobs in the Capital Region totaled 431,700 in December, nearly 12,000 more than a year ago.

The construction and trade/transportation/utilities sectors were up 500 jobs each in December.

Baton Rouge leads all peer metros in annual job growth.

Job postings appear to be returning to levels more in-line with historical trends.

Average daily rates for Capital Region hotel rooms have been about the same over the past three years.

Jobs in Baton Rouge’s manufacturing sector have increased by 25% over the past 14 years, placing the Capital Region somewhere in the middle of its southern peer metros.

See the full report here.