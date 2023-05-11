See how the job market for recent graduates has shifted  

The labor market for recent college graduates has changed dramatically in the past year.

Hiring has cooled since May 2022, and, while there are still plenty of positions available for the Class of 2023, the way that businesses are recruiting has changed, too, USA Today reports.

The industries that previously dominated on-campus recruitment in recent years—like finance, tech and logistics—have been replaced with recruiters looking for graduates trained for jobs in health care, education and construction, according to economists and university officials.

Some of this year’s grads are at a disadvantage because they couldn’t participate in internships or extracurricular activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving them without the experience employers are seeking, says Jeff Beavers, executive director of the Career Services Network at Michigan State University. By contrast, 2022 grads generally got that experience before the pandemic. Read the full story.