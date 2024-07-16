See how the area housing market fared in June

Mortgage rates could drop soon, but the housing market continues to see a decline in pending and closed sales, according to the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

Pending sales dipped 21.2% in June year over year, while closed sales declined 10.2%. New listings also decreased by 8.6%.

GBRAR reports statistics from the region’s three main housing markets—Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. Across the three parishes:

New listings decreased 8.6% to 1,278.

Pending sales decreased 21.2% to 822.

Closed sales decreased 10.6% to 973.

The percentage of list price received decreased by 0.3% to 97.5%.

Days on the market until sale increased 8.8% to 62.

Inventory of homes for sale increased 23.9% to 3,887.

Months’ supply of inventory increased 35.3% to 4.6.

In June, the median sales price for homes in the three parishes increased 2.8% to $261,500. The median sales price was $260,000 in May and April, $250,000 in March, $257,000 in February and $258,000 in January.

In comparing the three parishes, Ascension saw the most significant jump in the median sales price for homes. The median price in Ascension rose 10.8% to $343,180 in June compared to $309,850 last year.

The median sales price in East Baton Rouge increased 5.8% to $275,000, while in Livingston, it increased 2.4% to $239,500.