See how many rate cuts the Fed is projecting for next year

The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday for a third straight time, a sign that it is likely done raising rates after having imposed the fastest string of increases in four decades to fight painfully high inflation.

The Fed’s policymakers also signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark interest rate next year, fewer than the five envisioned by financial markets and some economists. The relatively few number of rate cuts forecast for 2024—which may not begin until the second half of the year—suggest that the officials think high borrowing rates will still be needed for most of next year to further slow spending and inflation.

Still, in a statement it issued after its 19-member policy committee met Wednesday, the Fed said that “inflation has eased over the past year, but remains elevated.” It was the first time since inflation first spiked that the Fed has formally acknowledged progress in its fight against accelerating prices. Read the latest.