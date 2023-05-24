See how far BREC moved up in this year’s park system rankings 

Trust for Public Land announced today that Baton Rouge placed 61st of 100 on the 2023 ParkScore index, climbing six spots from last year due to increased investment in the local park system run by BREC.

Washington, D.C., retained the national ParkScore title, finishing narrowly ahead of St. Paul, Minnesota. The ParkScore index evaluates park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

Baton Rouge spent $157 per person on local parks last year, up from $114 in 2022. The city also exceeds the national ParkScore average investment of $108 per person.

See the ranking.