See how city-parish sales tax collections compare to last year’s numbers

Following an increase in collections in May, East Baton Rouge Parish brought in a little under $19 million in sales tax in June, down about 3.3% from last June, the city-parish reports.

The city-parish’s vehicle tax collection was also down from last year, decreasing some 1.6% to around $1.7 million. Combined tax collections saw a similar dip, registering $20.6 million, down 3.2% from last June.

By comparison, the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, increased 3% from June 2022 to June 2023, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

Year-to-date collections exceed $110 million, a 0.5% decrease from over the same period last year.

Collections from businesses inside Baton Rouge proper were also down about 3.6% in June compared to last year, while collections in the unincorporated parts of the parish fell about 3%.

Read the full report.