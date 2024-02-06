See how Baton Rouge ranks on list of best-performing large cities

Nine years after ranking among the best-performing large cities in the U.S., according to the Milken Institute, the Baton Rouge metro now ranks 155th out of 200 on the latest such list.

The annual list ranks U.S. metropolitan areas by how well they are creating and sustaining jobs and economic growth. The components include growth in jobs, wages and salaries, and technology.

Still, Baton Rouge rose 39 spots from last year’s ranking at No. 194. But the ranking is significantly lower than in 2015, when Baton Rouge ranked No. 21.

Baton Rouge received its lowest scores this year in GDP growth (2017-2022), GDP growth (2021-2022) and wage growth (2017-2022). Its highest score was in wage growth (2021-2022), ranking at No. 51.

Baton Rouge ranked the highest of all Louisiana metros that made the list this year. Lafayette ranked 196th, New Orleans 199th and Shreveport-Bossier City ranked last at No. 200.

The Austin metro ranks No. 1 on this year’s list, followed by Raleigh, North Carolina; Boise, Idaho; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Provo-Orem, Utah.

See the full ranking and report.