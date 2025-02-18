See how Baton Rouge contractors dominated this ‘Top Performers’ list

Once again, Baton Rouge-based construction contractors snagged top honors with the Associated Builders and Contractors.

Baton Rouge firms account for four out of the top five spots on ABC’s annual Top Performers list.

A repeat winner, Turner Industries Group headed the list of top performers by work hours, with Brown & Root Industrial Services coming in third, Performance Contractors placing fourth, and MMR Constructors placing fifth.

Turner received the top general contractor distinction, while MMR Constructors was named the top trade and top electrical contractor. Turner was also named the top contractor for the industrial market sector.

Notably, eight Baton Rouge-based firms made the top 20, the most of any city. Dallas, Houston and Birmingham each had two companies in the top 20.

Additionally, Baton Rouge-based Group Contractors placed 102nd, MAPP placed 110th and Moore Industries placed 160th.

To qualify, “Top Performers” must achieve gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, safety performance, talent management—including inclusion, diversity and merit—craft and management education, and community relations.

See the full list.