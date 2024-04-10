See a roundup of storm impact in the Capital Region

The National Weather Service issued a handful of alerts Wednesday morning warning area residents to stay cautious as storms move through the Capital Region throughout the day.

The NWS issued a tornado watch until 1 p.m. for 23 parishes across southeast Louisiana—including all nine Capital Region parishes.

The agency also issued a flash flood warning for parts of the Capital Region, including the western portion of East Baton Rouge Parish. Some locations that the NWS says will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, Addis, Brusly, Brownfields, Merrydale, Westminster, Gardere, Inniswold and the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

“Widespread severe thunderstorms [have] the potential to produce several tornadoes, a few of which may be strong, and widespread damaging winds across parts of the central Gulf Coast states,” the NWS writes. “Heavy to excessive rainfall may lead to flash, urban, small stream and minor to moderate river flooding across the Mid-South into portions of the Florida panhandle.”

City-parish buildings, including Head Start, will be closed Wednesday due to the potential for severe weather.

Wednesday’s Metropolitan Council meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.

Power outages have been reported in several locations, including the entire community of Zachary and Baker, as well as southwest of Central. Pockets of Baton Rouge are also without power this morning, including areas off of College Drive, Inniswold and the neighborhood surrounding the Burbank Soccer Complex. See the full outage map from Entergy.

See a roundup of schools, state and local offices closed today from WBRZ-TV.